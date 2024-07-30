The arraignment of Pamela Mutua is the first notable attempt by President William Ruto’s government to rein in Kenya’s rampant corruption, after more than 50 people were killed in deadly protests against tax hikes and the graft.

Mutua, who was managing director of the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC), was accused of flouting procurement laws in the award of a contract to a company called Purma Holdings Limited at an anti-corruption court in the capital.