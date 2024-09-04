The Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.6 in August from 43.1 a month earlier. Readings below 50.0 signal a contraction in activity, while those above 50.0 indicate expansion.

“The Stanbic Bank Kenya PMI indicated a mild recovery in business conditions during August as the impact of protests faded, allowing firms to broadly resume normal operations,” Stanbic Bank Kenya said in comments accompanying the survey.