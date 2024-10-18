The National Assembly voted last week to impeach Gachagua, who helped President William Ruto win an election two years ago but has been assailed by allies of the president over alleged disloyalty and a series of provocative public comments.

Fifty-four out of 67 senators voted to dismiss Gachagua on the first count of “gross violation of the constitution”, more than the two-thirds majority required under the law, making him the first Kenyan president or deputy president forced from office by impeachment.