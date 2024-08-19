NAIROBI, Aug 19 (Reuters) – Kenya’s government plans to reintroduce to parliament tax measures contained in legislation that was pulled in June after deadly protests, aiming to raise an extra 150 billion shillings ($1.2 billion), Citizen TV reported citing the finance minister.
The tax proposals to be brought back include an eco-levy on most goods, Finance Minister John Mbadi told the private TV station, adding that sensitive products like sanitary pads would be exempted from the levy.
The move to revive some of the measures is due to growing demands for expenditures by the government, the minister told the station.
($1 = 128.5000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Tom Hogue)