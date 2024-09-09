The East African country, the region’s largest economy, faces heavy debt repayments that have put it in an awkward position in the face of resistance by the public to new tax hikes.

Mbadi, who initially said he would revive some tax hikes in the abandoned finance bill before rowing back after a public outcry, ruled out the restructuring of the country’s debt, which stands at above the optimum level recommended by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.