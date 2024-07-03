The activists say the violence was the work of “goons” hired by politicians to either discredit legitimate demonstrators or advance their own agendas. Some called on social media for the next planned demonstration on Thursday not to go ahead.

“It seems the state has realised that the only way to counter this movement is by using goons to incite violence, break into people’s property, loot, and tarnish our cause,” Ojango Omondi, an activist in the capital Nairobi, told Reuters.