In a joint application, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the country’s main bar association, and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) told the court on Monday that the country could independently raise the $1.85 billion required to upgrade the airport in the capital Nairobi.

LSK and KHRC said the alleged 30-year lease of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), East Africa’s largest aviation hub, was unaffordable, threatened job losses, was a fiscal risk and did not offer taxpayers value for money, court documents published by the KHRC on their website showed.