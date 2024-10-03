The Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.7 in September from 50.6 in August, dropping below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction and marking the third decline in four months.

“Business conditions contracted slightly in September, implying that the pickup in August was due to some recovery after the disruptions caused by protests earlier this year,” said Christopher Legilisho, Economist at Stanbic Bank.