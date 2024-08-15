NAIROBI, Aug 15 (Reuters) – Kenya’s shilling was unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, despite a slight uptick in foreign exchange demand from fuel traders and manufacturers, traders said.
At 0910 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 128.50/129.50 per dollar, the same level it closed on Wednesday.
The shilling has traded relatively evenly recently, shrugging off major protests which forced the government to abandon planned tax hikes and triggered credit rating downgrades.
(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by Alexander Winning)