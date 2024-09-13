LSEG data, as of 0854 GMT on Friday, showed the Kenyan shilling trading at 128.50/129.50 to the dollar, a slight dip from Thursday’s closing rate of 128.30/129.30.

Traders forecast the shilling to remain stabile in the upcoming week, following its strong rally earlier this year. The rally was attributed to easing concerns over a potential default by the East African nation on a $2 billion Eurobond due in June.