NAIROBI, Sept 23 (Reuters) – Kenya’s shilling KES= was unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Monday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.
At 1039 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 128.50/129.50 per dollar, the same as Friday’s closing rate.
The shilling has been relatively stable for several months, after rallying in the first half of 2024 as concerns eased that the East African country would default on a $2 billion Eurobond that matured in June.
