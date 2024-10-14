A teller handles U.S. dollar banknotes and Kenya shilling banknotes inside the cashier’s booth at a forex exchange bureau in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, February 16, 2024. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo

NAIROBI, Oct 14 (Reuters) – The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Monday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.

At 0657 GMT, the shilling traded at 128.50/129.50 against the dollar, the same as Friday’s closing rate.

The shilling has been range-bound for several months, following a rally earlier this year after the government issued a new $1.5 billion Eurobond to buy back most of a $2 billion bond whose maturity in June had unnerved investors.

(Reporting by Sonia Rao; Editing by George Obulutsa)