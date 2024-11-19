NAIROBI, Nov 19 (Reuters) – The Kenyan shilling was unchanged on Tuesday as dollar inflows from exports matched demand from the manufacturing sector, one trader said.
The shilling traded at 128.75/129.75 at 07:00 GMT, according to LSEG data, the same as Monday’s closing rate.
The East African currency depreciated slightly in the last week, after holding steady since early August, but should stay stable towards the end of the month as companies convert dollars into local currencies to make statutory payments, the trader said.
(Reporting by Sonia Rao; Editing by Hereward Holland)