NAIROBI, Oct 24 (Reuters) – The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Thursday, as remittance inflows matched importer foreign exchange demand, one trader said.
The shilling traded at 128.50/129.50 the dollar at 0652 GMT, LSEG data showed, the same as Wednesday’s closing rate.
“We had expected that at the end of the month we would have flows that would drive the shilling one way or the other, but activity has really reduced,” the trader said.
