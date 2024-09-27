NAIROBI, Sept 27 – Kenya’s shilling inched higher against the dollar on Friday, supported by an inflow of foreign currency from tea exports and remittances, traders said.
The shilling was trading at 128.25/129.25 to the dollar at 0734 GMT, compared to its closing rate of 128.50/129.50 on Thursday, according to London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) data.
A slight strengthening of the East African currency is anticipated over the next week, following its steady performance since early August, a trader said.
(Reporting by Sonia Rao; Editing by Hereward Holland)