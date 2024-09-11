A teller serves a client with Kenya shilling notes at the cashier’s booth of a forex exchange bureau in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo

NAIROBI, Sept 11 (Reuters) – The Kenyan shilling was unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, LSEG data showed, extending a recent period of stability that has lasted about a month.

At 1040 GMT the shilling was quoted at 128.50/129.50 to the dollar, the same as Tuesday’s closing level.

The currency rallied strongly in the first half of 2024 as concerns eased that the East African country would default on a $2 billion Eurobond that matured in June, but it lost momentum from April onwards.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by Alexander Winning)