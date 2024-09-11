NAIROBI, Sept 11 (Reuters) – The Kenyan shilling was unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, LSEG data showed, extending a recent period of stability that has lasted about a month.
At 1040 GMT the shilling was quoted at 128.50/129.50 to the dollar, the same as Tuesday’s closing level.
The currency rallied strongly in the first half of 2024 as concerns eased that the East African country would default on a $2 billion Eurobond that matured in June, but it lost momentum from April onwards.
(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by Alexander Winning)