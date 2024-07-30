AIROBI, July 30 (Reuters) – Kenya’s East African Breweries said on Tuesday its pretax profit dropped to 16.77 billion Kenyan shillings ($129.0 million) in its full year to end-June, down from 18.71 billion shillings in the previous year.
EABL, which also operates in Uganda and Tanzania, said net revenues were up 13% to 124.13 billion shillings, while foreign exchange losses rose to 3.87 billion shillings from 2.10 billion shillings.
Net finance costs rose 8.18 billion shillings from 5.49 billion shillings, it said.
($1 = 130.0000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Tom Hogue)