The East African nation, which has been rocked by deadly protests over the last two months, faces gaping budget deficits and needs to boost revenue collection to meet conditions set by the International Monetary Fund for a lending programme.

“Anyone who is standing in the way of that reform, please give way,” Mbadi said, referring to a long-delayed project to link government payrolls with technology systems to weed out ghost workers and pensioners. “Payroll reforms must be done.”