“The office of the deputy president should not remain vacant,” Judge Anthony Mrima said, after the filing of over 30 court cases by Rigathi Gachagua against his ouster. The decision could be appealed to the Supreme Court.

Earlier this month the Senate voted to uphold five out of 11 charges against Gachagua, including gross violation of the constitution and stirring ethnic hatred – accusations that he has denied and dismissed as politically motivated.