NAIROBI, July 19 (Reuters) – Kenya’s president William Ruto will address the east African nation at 1300 GMT on Friday, his spokesperson said on X.
Last week, Ruto dismissed all his ministers except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and foreign affairs minister and the deputy president, bowing to pressure from nationwide protests that have created the biggest crisis of his two-year presidency.
Ruto said he would consult widely and name a broad-based government.
This is a developing story…
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Bate Felix)