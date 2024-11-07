Nov 7 (Reuters) – Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator Safaricom SCOM.NR said on Thursday its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew 31.9% year-on-year to 61.6 billion Kenyan shillings ($479.38 million) for the first half of the year to the end of September.
The company, partially owned by South Africa’s Vodacom VODJ.J, also posted a 14.0% increase in group service revenue to 181.4 billion shillings, while its net income climbed 21.7% to 36.7 billion shillings during the same period.
Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom’s group chief executive officer, attributed these results to robust performance across all business sectors in Kenya and Ethiopia.
“Despite the short-term challenges, we remain confident in the long-term commercial success of our Ethiopian business, and we are very encouraged by the commercial acceleration,” Ndegwa said.
($1 = 128.5000 Kenyan shillings)
