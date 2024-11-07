The company, partially owned by South Africa’s Vodacom VODJ.J, also posted a 14.0% increase in group service revenue to 181.4 billion shillings, while its net income climbed 21.7% to 36.7 billion shillings during the same period.

Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom’s group chief executive officer, attributed these results to robust performance across all business sectors in Kenya and Ethiopia.