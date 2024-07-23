NAIROBI, July 23 (Reuters) – Kenya’s shilling weakened against the dollar on Tuesday, traders said, weighed on by banks covering their positions.
At 0801 GMT, the shilling traded at 131.50/132.50 per dollar, compared with Monday’s closing rate of 130.50/131.50.
The higher demand for dollars was driven by the need to support importers in sectors like manufacturing and energy, traders said.
Investors have also expressed concerns about political turmoil sparked by violent protests, which started last month, against a government plan to hike taxes.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri)