Keynote Address at Chatham House: Akinwumi Adesina on Envisioning Africa’s Economic Prospects
Envisioning Africa's Economic Prospects is the topic of the keynote address delivered by Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group to Chatham House in London earlier this month.
Wed, 19 Jun 2024 11:18:19 GMT
