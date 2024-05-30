Share
Kganyago keeps rates on hold at 8.25% (full speech)
The South African Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee sat for its third meeting of the year and voted unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 8.25 per cent. Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago explains the rationale behind the committee's decision.
Thu, 30 May 2024 15:00:39 GMT
