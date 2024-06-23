Markets
Kirkland Vs. Member’s Mark: Can Sam’s Club Ever Catch Up To Costco?

Private labels have exploded in popularity as consumers' perspectives have shifted, and as inflation has skyrockets in recent years. Sales increased 34% between 2019 and 2023, totaling $236.3 billion. Costco dominates not only in the club channel, but beyond, with its famous private label Kirkland Signature threading more than 300 products. But Sam's Club, which consolidated its private labels in 2017, is a serious contender trying to catch up with its brand Member's Mark. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:29 Chapter 1. The rise of private labels 2:57 Chapter 2. Kirkland vs. Member's Mark 7:32 Chapter 3. Playing catch-up Produced and Edited by: Natalie Rice Camera by: Erik Mauck Animation: Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Editorial Support by: Melissa Repko Additional footage: Getty Images, Sam’s Club, NBC News Additional sources: Consumer Reports, FactSet
Sun, 23 Jun 2024 16:00:20 GMT

