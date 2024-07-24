Any protracted delays may scare off investors at a crucial time for Namibia, as it aims to accelerate its first oil production following large offshore finds by TotalEnergies, Shell and Galp.

At the heart of the discord are vast tracts of desert land surrounding Luderitz and Elizabeth Bay, 25 kms south, that form part of a mining licence held by Sperrgebiet Diamond Mining (SDM) company and which companies need for their projects.