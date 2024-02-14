Share
Las Vegas has invested billions into sports. Will it pay off? #Shorts
What was once considered a sports pariah now hosted Super Bowl 58, the biggest U.S. sporting event of the year, and the event comes less than three months after the city held a Grand Prix Formula One race. That’s not all — Las Vegas now boasts two new entertainment facilities, the Sphere and Allegiant Stadium, adding new offerings like A-list performers. Will Las Vegas' big bet on sports pay off? https://youtu.be/VkDmfvIJYPw
Wed, 14 Feb 2024 17:00:16 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.