Las Vegas has invested billions into sports. Will it pay off? #Shorts

What was once considered a sports pariah now hosted Super Bowl 58, the biggest U.S. sporting event of the year, and the event comes less than three months after the city held a Grand Prix Formula One race. That’s not all — Las Vegas now boasts two new entertainment facilities, the Sphere and Allegiant Stadium, adding new offerings like A-list performers. Will Las Vegas' big bet on sports pay off? https://youtu.be/VkDmfvIJYPw
Wed, 14 Feb 2024 17:00:16 GMT

