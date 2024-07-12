Locusts in your noodles? Singapore approves 16 insect species as food
#cnbc ----- From locusts to superworms to honey bees, Singapore has approved 16 species of insects for human consumption. Some local restaurants and retailers have already made plans to add insects to their offerings and the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization has promoted insects as alternative protein sources.
Fri, 12 Jul 2024 08:46:13 GMT