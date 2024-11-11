Former president Mahama, 65, and current Vice President Bawumia, 60, are the two main contenders for the Dec. 7 election to replace President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is stepping down in January after two terms as head of the gold- and cocoa-producing nation. Eleven other candidates are also running.

Global InfoAnalytics, an Accra-based research group, released poll results on Monday that saw Mahama winning 52%, followed by 41.3% for Bawumia. The poll has a 1.9% error margin.