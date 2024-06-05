Share
Market focus shifts to primary auction
Investors are expected to remain on the side-lines in anticipation of higher yields at the T-bills market today, ahead of the T-bills Primary Market Auction where bills totalling 221 billion naira will mature and be rolled over. Dipo Ajayi, Head of Fixed Income and FX at Chapel Hill Denham Securities joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect this week.
Wed, 05 Jun 2024 12:19:14 GMT
