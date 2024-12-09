PORT LOUIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) – The state of Mauritius’ economy is “much worse than we imagined”, its new prime minister said, as an audit he launched into the Indian Ocean archipelago’s public finances neared completion.
Navin Ramgoolam announced the audit days after his coalition won a resounding election victory in November, alleging the previous government had manipulated data to put a positive spin on the country’s economic prospects.
The former finance minister, Renganaden Padayachy, has not responded to requests for comment about Ramgoolam’s allegations since the launch of the audit. Padayachy did not respond to further calls and a message seeking comment on Monday.
“We are almost completing our audit of the economy. It’s shocking what we have seen. It’s much worse than we imagined. Mauritians will soon discover the exact situation of the economy,” Ramgoolam said in comments broadcast on Mauritian television and radio stations on Saturday.
Ramgoolam, who is also the new finance minister, did not provide any figures to back up his weekend comments.
The country of about 1.3 million people is seen as one of Africa’s most stable democracies.
Mauritius markets itself as a link between Africa and Asia, deriving most of its revenue from a flourishing offshore financial sector, tourism and textiles.
Economic growth was 7% last year, but the rising cost of living was a key issue in the election, colouring voters’ views on the previous government led by Pravind Jugnauth.
