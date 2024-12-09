Navin Ramgoolam announced the audit days after his coalition won a resounding election victory in November, alleging the previous government had manipulated data to put a positive spin on the country’s economic prospects.

The former finance minister, Renganaden Padayachy, has not responded to requests for comment about Ramgoolam’s allegations since the launch of the audit. Padayachy did not respond to further calls and a message seeking comment on Monday.