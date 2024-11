Share

MEC Lebogang Maile delivers the Gauteng Medium Term-Budget Policy Statement 2024

South Africa's richest province will table its newest Medium Term Budget Policy Statement for 2024. This budget will be the first for the 7th administration under the Government of National Unity. This medium-term budget will outline Gauteng's priorities and highlight how public funds will be allocated to strengthen economic growth.

Tue, 26 Nov 2024 14:14:03 GMT