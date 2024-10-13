CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Meet the Singapore-based telco disruptor with the knack for a viral campaign

    Circles is a tech start-up with an ambition to shake up the telecommunications industry – and an unconventional marketing strategy to match. "For the longest time, the telco industry has been talking about the same challenge, but not doing much,” Circle co-founder and CEO Rameez Ansar told CNBC’s Marketing.Media.Money. Based in Singapore, Circles was founded in 2014 with the goal of revolutionizing the customer experience. Its business is divided into two key units – a mobile network and a software-as-a-service department. “We made people understand that if you want to transform an industry, it goes down to changing your entire way you think about your technology,” Ansar added. Since its inception, the company’s tongue-in-cheek and sometimes provocative marketing campaigns have become synonymous with the brand. “We cannot please everybody. If you're putting out something that has to please everyone, we'll only have vanilla in the world, and vanilla is a boring flavour,” said Ajay Sampath, the group head of brand and marketing for Circles.Life. Learn more about Circle’s marketing strategies by watching the video above. #CNBC #Marketing #Circles ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Sun, 13 Oct 2024 04:00:40 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top