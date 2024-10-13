Share

Meet the Singapore-based telco disruptor with the knack for a viral campaign

Circles is a tech start-up with an ambition to shake up the telecommunications industry – and an unconventional marketing strategy to match. "For the longest time, the telco industry has been talking about the same challenge, but not doing much,” Circle co-founder and CEO Rameez Ansar told CNBC’s Marketing.Media.Money. Based in Singapore, Circles was founded in 2014 with the goal of revolutionizing the customer experience. Its business is divided into two key units – a mobile network and a software-as-a-service department. “We made people understand that if you want to transform an industry, it goes down to changing your entire way you think about your technology,” Ansar added. Since its inception, the company’s tongue-in-cheek and sometimes provocative marketing campaigns have become synonymous with the brand. “We cannot please everybody. If you're putting out something that has to please everyone, we'll only have vanilla in the world, and vanilla is a boring flavour,” said Ajay Sampath, the group head of brand and marketing for Circles.Life. Learn more about Circle’s marketing strategies by watching the video above. #CNBC #Marketing #Circles ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 04:00:40 GMT