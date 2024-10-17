Share

Meet the ‘world’s most advanced’ humanoid robot

Standing in the office of Will Jackson, founder of Engineered Arts, is Ameca, a robot that can talk and move like a human. It is the latest and most advanced iteration of two-decades of robot development from Engineered Arts, a humanoid manufacturer based in Cornwall, England. Ameca is an advanced piece of machinery, designed to interact with humans for entertainment and social purposes. Its head alone contains 27 motors that help it replicate human facial movements. It has cameras in each of the eyes to allow Ameca to "see" the world around it. The robot also has the ability to understand and respond to questions posed by humans. How? Ameca can run large artificial intelligence models, the kind that underpin ChatGPT. Currently, Engineered Arts is trialing GPT 4, the latest AI model from OpenAI. Ameca can also tell jokes, respond in voices of celebrities or famous TV characters, and even dance. She even addressed concerns about whether robots pose a threat to humanity. The robot cannot yet walk, but Engineered Arts is working on technology to allow Ameca to do so. Watch CNBC Tech: The Edge's visit to Engineered Arts' headquarters in Falmouth, U.K., and even a short interview with Ameca, in the video above.

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 04:00:15 GMT