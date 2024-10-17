CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Meet the ‘world’s most advanced’ humanoid robot

    Standing in the office of Will Jackson, founder of Engineered Arts, is Ameca, a robot that can talk and move like a human. It is the latest and most advanced iteration of two-decades of robot development from Engineered Arts, a humanoid manufacturer based in Cornwall, England. Ameca is an advanced piece of machinery, designed to interact with humans for entertainment and social purposes. Its head alone contains 27 motors that help it replicate human facial movements. It has cameras in each of the eyes to allow Ameca to "see" the world around it. The robot also has the ability to understand and respond to questions posed by humans. How? Ameca can run large artificial intelligence models, the kind that underpin ChatGPT. Currently, Engineered Arts is trialing GPT 4, the latest AI model from OpenAI. Ameca can also tell jokes, respond in voices of celebrities or famous TV characters, and even dance. She even addressed concerns about whether robots pose a threat to humanity. The robot cannot yet walk, but Engineered Arts is working on technology to allow Ameca to do so. Watch CNBC Tech: The Edge's visit to Engineered Arts' headquarters in Falmouth, U.K., and even a short interview with Ameca, in the video above. #CNBC #HumanoidRobot #EngineeredArts ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Thu, 17 Oct 2024 04:00:15 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top