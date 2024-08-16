The agency raised its risk assessment for sporadic cases of mpox clade I in Europe to moderate on Friday. The risk was high for travellers to affected areas in Africa in close contact with people there, and moderate for their contacts.

“There will be more cases in the coming weeks. That’s the expectation… But regarding the risk [for the] general European population, we have to say that our assessment is that the risk is very low at the moment,” European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control director Pamela Rendi-Wagner said in an interview.