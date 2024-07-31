MAPUTO, July 31 (Reuters) – Mozambique’s central bank cut its MIMO interest rate to 14.25% from 15.00% on Wednesday, the fourth meeting in a row at which the rate has been reduced.
Bank of Mozambique Governor Rogério Zandamela told reporters that inflation was projected to remain in single digits in the medium term.
The southern African country’s inflation fell to 3.04% year on year in June from 3.07% in May, statistics agency data showed this month.
