MAPUTO, Sept 30 (Reuters) – Mozambique’s central bank cut its main interest rate for the fifth meeting in a row on Monday, saying the inflation outlook remained favourable.
The central bank reduced its MIMO interest rate MZMIMO=ECI by 75 basis points to 13.50%.
The southern African country’s inflation slowed to 2.75% year on year in August MZCPIY=ECI from 2.97% in July, statistics agency data showed.
The Bank of Mozambique reiterated in a statement that it expected to continue to lower the MIMO rate over the medium term.
