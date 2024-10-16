Independent candidate Venancio Mondlane, seen as Chapo’s biggest challenger, said he was in the lead according to his own tally and called for a nationwide strike on Monday, Oct. 21.

“They (Frelimo) are not going to hand over power to anyone. They want to continue to control power, finance, business, oil, gas, diamonds, rubies,” Mondlane said in a video broadcast on his social media pages.