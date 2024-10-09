Four candidates are vying to replace President Filipe Nyusi, who is stepping down after serving two terms. The favourite is Daniel Chapo, 47, a lawyer viewed as a safe choice for business and a fresh face for the long-ruling party.

He faces Venancio Mondlane, a charismatic independent candidate who draws huge crowds, former rebel commander Ossufo Momade, and a small opposition party leader, Lutero Simango.