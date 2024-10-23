NAIROBI, Oct 23 (Reuters) – Mozambique’s dollar bond fell for a third day on Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed, as unrest simmered over disputed election results.
The country’s sole eurobond, which matures in 2031, shed 0.58 cents to bid at 84.89 on the dollar, taking its losses since Friday to above two cents.
The full results of Mozambique’s Oct. 9 national election are expected this week, but opposition candidates say the poll was rigged.
On Saturday, gunmen killed an opposition lawyer and a party official, and police this week fired teargas and bullets at protesters who had gathered where the two were killed.
