Frelimo’s Daniel Chapo, 47, will succeed President Filipe Nyusi to become Mozambique’s fifth president since its independence from Portugal in 1975. Nyusi is stepping down after serving the maximum two terms.

Chapo won over 70% of votes, the electoral commission said on Thursday. Venancio Mondlane, backed by the Podemos party, came second with 20% of votes, displacing former rebel movement Renamo, which had been the official opposition party but whose candidate came third this time around.