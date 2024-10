Share

Music and Food for the Soul in Kigali

Join us on this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda as we explore the fusion of fine dining with live music that’s redefining Kigali’s culinary industry. From chefs to artists and clients, discover how international entrepreneurs are blending culinary artistry with live music to attract diners and boost business in Rwanda.

Fri, 11 Oct 2024 07:52:04 GMT