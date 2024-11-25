If SWAPO candidate Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah wins, she will become the country’s first female president. A SWAPO loss would mean the first transition of power to a new party since Namibia gained independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.

High unemployment, corruption allegations and inequality have eroded SWAPO’s support, which fell to 56% in the 2019 presidential election from 87% in 2014. There are no reliable polls on how it might fare this time.