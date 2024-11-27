SWAPO has governed the southern African nation since leading it to independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990. Its presidential candidate, Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, would be the country’s first female leader if she wins.

Political analysts say that high unemployment, inequality and corruption allegations have led to disenchantment with the ruling party, especially among youth, but that longstanding loyalty to SWAPO among older and rural voters could help it pull through.