“Gold has entered a new bullish phase, driven by factors like central bank buying, rising U.S. debt and a potential peak in the U.S. dollar,” Paul Wong, market strategist at Sprott Asset Management, wrote in a note, after the price of the yellow metal advanced to a fresh record of $2,700 per ounce on Monday.

Spot gold is currently trading at $2,729.14 per ounce, while gold futures are at $2,741.20.