Share
New Walmart in-store AI is giving employees advice on how to sell
Walmart is piloting a new in-store artificial intelligence to advise associates on everything from when bananas are likely to rot to when to mark down seasonal clothing. Read the full story here: https://cnb.cx/4bhGeYR
Sun, 12 May 2024 16:00:14 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.