Nigeria decides: Analysts weigh options for MPC

With inflation at 34.19 per cent and the naira dropping over 5 per cent since May, Nigeria's monetary policy committee faces a crucial decision: maintain its hawkish stance or hold steady to allow this year's 750 basis point hike to take effect. Bismarck Rewane, the CEO of Financial Derivatives and Esili Eigbe, a Director at Escap Management, unpack expectations of Nigeria’s fourth MPC meeting.

Tue, 23 Jul 2024 13:33:44 GMT