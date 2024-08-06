The Department of State Services (DSS) also said in a post on X that it had detained some of the tailors’ “sponsors”, without elaborating. It said an investigation was ongoing. It did not say how many tailors or “sponsors” had been detained.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, described the brandishing of a foreign flag during anti-government protests as a “treasonable offence” after he held security talks with President Bola Tinubu on Monday.