Inflation quickened sharply in the second half of last year after President Bola Tinubu devalued the country’s naira currency NGN=D1 and cut subsidies to try to lift economic growth and shore up public finances.

It started to ease in July this year as the impact of the naira devaluation began to fade, before a series of petrol price increases again spurred inflationary pressures, exacerbating the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades in Africa’s most populous nation.