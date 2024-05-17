Share
Nigeria lists ₦4.2bn savings bonds on NGX
Nigeria has listed its April 2024 Savings Bonds worth 4.214 billion naira on the Nigerian Exchange. Meanwhile, traders at UBA expect market liquidity will wrap up the week in the negative territory and money market rates will remain high considering the FX purchase settlements. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 17 May 2024 14:37:08 GMT
